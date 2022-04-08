CM Basavaraj Bommai to inaugurate ‘Sanjeevini SARAS’ in Bengaluru today

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate ‘Sanjeevini SARAS- 2022’, which intends to further create 30,000 micro-enterprises run by SHG women, today at National College Grounds, Basavanagudi at 7 pm, said Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Speaking at a press conference regarding the ‘Sanjeevini Saras’ national fair of SHG women, which will be held from April 8 to 18, the minister said that the NPA of these SHG women-led firms is very low, at under 0.1 percent. ‘SHGs from different states functioning as part of NRLM (National Rural Livelihoods Mission) and NULM (National Urban Livelihoods Mission) will participate in the mela which will provide a platform for women entrepreneurs across the country to showcase their skills and products, and to interact with the buyers and to hone their marketing skills’, he added.

More than 300 stalls will be put up at the ‘Sanjeevini SARAS’ mela to showcase the skills, potential and hard work of women from all over the nation and offer handlooms, handicrafts, antiques, heritage products, clothes and many other unique items. A food court will also be set up, serving cuisines from all across India. More than 200 SHGs from Karnataka who are members of the NRLM or NULM programmes, as well as SHGs from other states, are among the participants.

Minister Narayan, who also unveiled the ‘Sanjeevini Saras’ logo, added that nighttime cultural programmes featuring women artists will be held as part of the mela. He further stated that training courses for women participants to improve their abilities will be given, as well as inspirational sessions from Karnataka’s female leaders and entrepreneurs.

As side events, round table conversations with corporations, buyer meetings, start-up or NGO conclaves and so forth will be organised. The event will be open to the public and will include exhibits and information booths from various government departments and banks.

The yearly mela, which is organised by NLM with funding from the Ministries of Rural Development (MoRD) and Housing and Urban Development Authority (MoHUA), is a national-level exposition and sale of SHG items. Those in attendance were Dr S Selvakumar, ACS of the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, and Manjusri, Director of National Livelihood Mission.