Emergency landing breaks cargo plane in two!

On Thursday, a cargo jet crashed during an emergency landing in Costa Rica, forcing the airport’s international terminal in San Jose to close for the day. Smoke billowed from the bright yellow jet of the German logistics firm DHL as it came to a standstill after slipping off the runway and breaking up around the rear wheels.

Two crew members aboard were ‘in good condition,’ according to Hector Chaves, the chief of Costa Rica’s firemen. Nonetheless, the Guatemalan couple was sent to the hospital as a precaution ‘for a medical check-up,’ according to Red Cross volunteer Guido Vasquez. The pilot was upset, but both crew members were aware and ‘remembered everything vividly,’ Vasquez claimed.

The crash happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. (1630 GMT) after the Boeing-757 airliner took off from the Juan Santamaria international airport outside San Jose and was forced to return 25 minutes later for an emergency landing owing to a technical breakdown. The crew had supposedly reported a hydraulic problem to local authorities. The airport was shut down until 6:00 p.m.