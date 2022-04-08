‘First residents move in to world’s skinniest skyscraper’; Check out the prices

The skyline of New York City is studded with some breathtaking buildings. The most recent addition to this list is the Steinway Tower at 111 West 57th Street, which is billed as the world’s skinniest skyscraper. According to the developers, the skyscraper just had the finishing touches applied to its outside cladding and has officially opened its doors to the first tenants.

The Steinway Tower has a height-to-width ratio of 24:1 and rises 1,428 feet tall, making it the third-largest structure in the Western Hemisphere. It is just two feet shorter than the World Trade Center, which stands at 1,776 feet, and the Central Park Tower, which is at 1,550 ft. It is located on Billionaires’ Row in Midtown Manhattan and overlooks Central Park. It has 60 apartments on 84 floors and is connected to the adjoining Steinway Hall skyscraper. Prices start at $7.75 million for a studio unit and go up to $66 million for the penthouse apartment. It is made out of terracotta tiles with bronze accents.

The tower’s plans for development were initially unveiled in 2013, by the New York design company SHoP Architects. According to SHoP Architects’ Gregg Pasquarelli, the structure is ‘a project of enormous dimensions and epic majesty.’ According to the architects, the goal was to create a fresh and striking version of the New York Skyline while still honoring the location’s historic heritage.

‘Any preconceived assumptions that our team had about towers in New York City developments were replaced with an opportunity to build something never done before,’ Pasquarelli added. The tower’s terracotta tiles with bronze accents are inspired by the ‘golden period of the Manhattan Skyscraper’ and New York’s Art Deco heritage.