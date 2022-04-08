Four members of family including children killed as AC explodes in Karnataka

An explosion in an air conditioner killed four members of a family, including a couple and their two children, in Mariyammanahalli hamlet in the Vijayanagara district of Karnataka. The incident happened at about 12:40 am on Friday.

According to preliminary investigations, the incident started when a gas leaked from an AC vent, causing an electrical short circuit, which then resulted in an explosion. The home was also completely destroyed by fire.

As per the sources, the deceased has been named Venkat Prashanth (42), his wife D. Chandrakala (38), their son Advik (6) and daughter Prerana (8).

Meanwhile, authorities are looking into the situation to see whether there were any debts or if the family was under any type of financial strain.