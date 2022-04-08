Heroin worth Rs 16 crore seized in Assam’s Karimganj, 4 nabbed

Guwahati: Four people were apprehended and heroin worth Rs 16 crore was seized in Assam’s Karimganj district. Acting on a tip-off, a vehicle was intercepted in Ishanchora village in Ramkrishna Nagar police station area and 2.27 kg heroin was seized from it, police officials said.

Four people were arrested in the operation that began on Thursday and continued till the early hours of Friday, Superintendent of Police Padmanabh Barua said. The drugs were packed in 175 soap cases and hidden in a compartment of the vehicle, he added. A case was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

‘Another breakthrough in Assam Police’s drive against drugs. In a day-long operation, Karimganj police seized 2.275 kg of heroin packed in 175 soap cases. Four accused apprehended’, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted lauding the police act.