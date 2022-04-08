Hindu activists target Muslim sculptors and mango traders!

Following campaigning against the hijab, Halal, and prohibiting Muslim sellers from temple fairs, Hindu organisations in Karnataka are now launching a campaign to prohibit Muslim mango dealers and sculptors from producing statues of Hindu Gods. Hindu organizations are also preparing to take the issue of halal certification in the country to court. These organizations are preparing to take legal action against the Food Safety and Standards Association of India (FSSAI), India’s regulating and monitoring agency for the food industry.

According to sources, a list of halal items is being compiled. Halal certification is prohibited, and the only entity authorized to certify food is the FSSI. According to reports, the halal certification issue will be taken to court. Though the ruling BJP attempted to distance itself from the ban on mango merchants, it has remained silent on other problems. The ruling BJP has been chastised by the opposition Congress and JD(S), while AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that the Karnataka government is imposing untouchability on Muslims.

Sthanik Srinivasan of Melukote Cheluvanaraya Swamy temple announced on Thursday that he will launch a campaign across the state to prohibit Muslim artists from sculpting Hindu statues. ‘The idols of Hindu gods sculpted by Muslim artistes can’t be installed in the Hindu temples, it is against the traditions. I will tour the state and bring awareness in this regard,’, he said.

Sri Ram Sena has also expressed its support for a ban on the installation of idols sculpted by Muslims in temples and has urged temple administrators not to commission any idols sculpted by Muslims. Meanwhile, in the state, a push to prohibit Muslim businessmen from the mango trade has gathered traction. Hindu activists are organizing an internet campaign to reclaim the mango wholesale sector, which is now dominated by Muslim businesses. Hindu Janajagruthi Samiti organizer Chandru Moger urged Hindus to buy fruits solely from Hindu sellers and to boycott Muslim retailers.