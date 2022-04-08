Indian brands that serve Kopi Luwak, the world’s most expensive coffee; Read on…

You could be a coffee connoisseur whose day doesn’t begin until you’ve had your morning caffeine fix. But how far are you ready to go for a cup of the world’s rarest and most costly coffee? Introducing Kopi Luwak, the coffee that is remarkable in every way, from the growing process to the extraction to the flavor, and, of course, the price. Cat feces is the hidden ingredient that drives up the price of this coffee. Yes, you read that right.

Kopi Luwak, often known as civet coffee, is made from the faeces of the civet cat. These cats prowl around coffee farms, feasting on the flesh of ripe coffee cherries. During digestion, a unique fermentation process occurs, imparting a distinct and deep flavor to the beans. These are then collected from the feces and then processed and packaged as the world’s most costly coffee.

Ainmané Coffee

The plantation of this Kopi Luwak brand is located in Coorg, Karnataka. Ainmane is the first brand in India to produce Civet Coffee. They claim that, while the procedure of making civet coffee may not appeal to many, the flavor and scent will. This brand not only produces civet coffee but also a range of other specialty coffees, such as the smoky-spicy bittersweet Monsoon Malabar, the Robusta of Coorg, and the medium-roasted and fruity Cafe Blend, as well as filter coffee and Green Coffee Powder.

Price: Rs 900 for 100 grams

Let’s Kauphy

Let’s Kauphy, another Kopi Luwak brand in India offers one of the highest quality Indian Civet Coffee from Arabica Coffee beans. The product characterizes the coffee as having a smooth body, a distinctively delicate flavor, and a mellow taste, which distinguishes it from all other sorts of coffee that we generally consume. The website discusses how the coffee is manufactured, extracted, and processed using the civet cats’ highly evolved smell sense. You may select these beans from a wide range of grind sizes and brewing techniques based on your preference.

Price: Rs 900 for 100 grams

Cigars India

Cigars India, an Indian Kopi Luwak brand, has been featured in various magazines and networks for its highly rated civet coffee. Civet cats’ digestive tracts are rich in proteolytic enzymes, which penetrate into the coffee beans, resulting in shorter peptides and more free amino acids. Coorg is regarded for producing some of the greatest coffee blends in India, and the civet cat just enhances that flavour.

Price: Rs 1200 for 50 grams

Beans n Brews

Last but not least, Beans n Brews is India’s only fourth Kopi Luwak brand, producing this distinctive, unusual coffee. According to the company, its civet coffee is 100 percent real, organically gathered, and hand-roasted. ‘This coffee has a unique, earthy, and nuanced flavour,’ they added. Their civet coffee is best served black and robust, produced in a French press.

Price: Rs 500 for 50 grams