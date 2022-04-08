Indian Railways cancels 154 trains: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has cancelled 154 trains scheduled to operate on April 8. The national transporter also changed source station of 16 and short terminate 13 trains. The decision was taken due to operational reasons. Among those cancelled are trains that operates between Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. Earlier it had announced to cancel 60 trains on April 11 and April 12 due to traffic block being taken by Northern Railway at Roja-Sitapur, Sonipat-Sandal Kalan and Khanna stations.

For the convenience of passengers, Indian Railways have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website. The national transporter have also requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

Full list of cancelled trains:

Here is how to check full list of cancelled trains:

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check list of short terminated trains.