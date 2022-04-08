Picture of dresses hung in crosses near Canada site where kids were found buried wins award

The World Press Photo of the Year Award for 2022 went to a photograph of dresses hung in the cross taken at the Canadian site where the remains of over 200 children were found last year. Canadian photojournalist Amber Bracken shot the image and she is the fifth female World Press Photo of the Year winner.

The image is a memorial to the approximately 215 children that died in Kamloops, British Columbia in 2021. Last year, the world, including Canada, was shocked when the bodies of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found in a burial site at a former residential school intended to bring indigenous people together.

The kids were students of British Columbia’s Kamloops Indian Residential School, which closed in 1978. These residential schools in Canada were compulsory boarding schools established by the government and religious institutions to forcefully integrate indigenous adolescents throughout the 19th and 20th centuries.

The Kamloops Indian Residential School started in 1890 under Roman Catholic leadership. The school had up to 500 students when enrolment peaked in the 1950s.

At the time of the discovery of the remains, Canada lamented the innocent children’s deaths and paid tribute to them by hanging their clothes, particularly red gowns, on the cross at the location.