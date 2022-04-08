Ramadan 2022: Qatar ruler pardons prisoners

Doha: His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar issued an order today pardoning a number of prisoners. The decision was announced as gesture by the Amir to provide prisoners to begin a new life ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

Rulers in the GCC countries usually order to release prisoners during holy month of Ramadan and other celebrations. The practice to pardon prisoners ahead of the holy month is an annual one that aims to strengthen family ties. Earlier rulers of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman in the UAE had ordered the release of several prisoners.