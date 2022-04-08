Ramadan 2022:Gulf country announces change in official working hours

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has announced a change in the official working hours during the holy month of Ramadan. According to the new order, the working hours will be from 7:30 am until 12:30 pm. The new timing will be in force from Sunday, April 10, 2022.

ROP previously announced its official working hours during Ramadan, which were from 8:30 am till 1:30 pm.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Labour in Oman has decided to implement the flexible working hours in all government offices during the holy month of Ramadan. The employees will have the right to choose between starting work at 8 or 9 o’clock. The ministry said that employees will be allowed to work in a double-shift system, equivalent to 5 working hours per day, provided that attendance in the first period is from 8 am till 1 pm and the second period from 9 am until 2 pm during the holy month of Ramadan.