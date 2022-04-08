Tharoor reveals Lok Sabha chat with Supriya Sule after video goes viral

A video of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Nationalist Congress Party’s Supriya Sule conversing in the Lok Sabha went viral and the Twitter crowd has been buzzing ever since. The two appeared to be conversing during the address of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.

As the video went viral on Twitter, internet users were curious to know what precisely Tharoor and Sule were talking about. The Thiruvananthapuram MP has now put a stop to internet conjecture by sharing specifics of his conversation with Sule in a tweet.

‘For all those who’ve been enjoying themselves at Supriya Sule and my expense over our brief exchange in the Lok Sabha, she was asking me a policy question because she was about to speak next. She was speaking softly so as not to disturb Farooq Sahib, so I leaned over to hear her’, Tharoor wrote.

The tweet received over 5,800 likes and a slew of comments. While some praised Tharoor for handling the situation with grace, others laughed heartily at the tweet. The video was taken while the Parliament was debating the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Take a look at some of the most popular memes.

It was a great speech by Farooq Abdullah. Must listen for everyone. @ShashiTharoor pic.twitter.com/STQe0yulxG — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) April 6, 2022

Shashi Tharoor teaching us that work life balance is important pic.twitter.com/yDflm544OF — AIl India Memes (@allindiamemes) April 6, 2022

That's fine sir, it's normal, Don't justify yourself.

People knows you very well, right? — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY ?? (@AdvAshutoshBJP) April 7, 2022