 The architect of the 26/11 attacks, sentenced to 31 years in jail by anti-terrorism court; Report

The Pakistani anti-terrorism court sentenced Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) head, Hafiz Saeed, to 31 years in jail on Friday on separate terror charges. On July 17, last year, Saeed, an UN-designated terrorist for whom the US has a $10 million bounty, was detained as part of the terror funding probe.

In two terror funding cases, he was sentenced to 11 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in February 2021. The JuD commander, who is 71 years old, is being held in a Pakistani jail.

In a case involving terrorist and secessionist activities, India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) court ordered the filing of charges against Hafiz Saeed, the founder of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Syed Salahuddin, the chief of the Hizbul Mujahideen, as well as Kashmiri separatist leaders Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, and others, and others, under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in a case involving terrorist and secessionist activities.