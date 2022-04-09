Right-wing groups plan to expose AI and IRCTC’s Halal certification

Bengaluru: Right-wing organizations are suing a number of companies, including the state-owned IRCTC, Air India, and Amulfed Dairy, for displaying halal certificates on their product labels. These groups have stated that they would continue their fight until the display of such certification on their products is prohibited.

Halal certification is a religious validation of any product that makes it suitable for consumption by Muslims. The list, released by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti state spokesperson Mohan Gowda, includes IRCTC, Air India, and the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, as well as chicken products, soft drinks, flour, and chocolate firms that provide halal-certified products or services.

‘We intend to file a legal challenge to the halal certification. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has not authorized anybody to offer a halal certificate, but corporations still approach six entities that issue the certificate,’ Gowda added. The anti-halal campaign has gone popular on social media.

Since March 31, a group of right-wing parties in Karnataka has been campaigning against halal goods, urging Hindus to buy ‘jhatka meat,’ which they claim is less cruel and painful for animals and poultry birds than halal meat.