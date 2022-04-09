The first Omicron XE case has been confirmed in India!

The first case of coronavirus variant Omicron XE was found in Mumbai and verified by the NCDC in Delhi, authorities said on Saturday. The infectee is a 67-year-old man who travelled from Mumbai to Gujarat’s Vadodara, where he had a minor fever on March 12. His samples were sent for genome sequencing studies, and the findings, which were released on Saturday, revealed that it was Omicron XE.

He was fully vaccinated with Covishield, is completely asymptomatic and stable, and the procedure of tracing his contacts is presently underway. The news came three days after a huge blunder in which a South African woman film costume designer was designated an Omicron XE infectee, but the Centre afterwards disputed it.

According to preliminary findings, the Omicron XE variation is a cross between the BA.1 and BA.2 strains of Omicron and is responsible for increased viral transmission. The government has stated that there is no cause for concern because frequent changes in the genomic structure are a normal part of the life cycle of viruses, but has recommended individuals to take appropriate measures.