‘Twitter account of UP CM briefly hacked’; Report

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office’s social media account was hacked for about 29 minutes on Saturday, according to a PTI report quoting a top officer. During the breach, 400-500 tweets were posted from the office’s official Twitter handle in the early hours of Saturday.

Following the filing of the complaint with the Lucknow Cyber Crime Police Station, the police informed the perpetrators that harsh action would be taken. ‘The account was hacked for around 29 minutes late at night. The hackers sent out 400-500 tweets, and the account was blocked due to unusual activity’, according to the top officer,

The Uttar Pradesh government later claimed in Hindi in a tweet, ‘At 12.30 a.m. on April 9, anti-social forces attempted to hack the Chief Minister’s Office’s official Twitter account, @CMOfficeUP. They sent out a few tweets that were quickly retrieved.’

Following the completion of the cyber specialists’ investigation into the situation, harsh measures will be taken, according to the statement. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is now in Gorakhpur and has stated that the relevant agencies are probing the situation. According to Triveni Singh, Cybercrime Superintendent of Police, UP Police, a case has been filed under the IT Act.