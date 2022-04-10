Fire breaks out at banquet hall in New Delhi

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a banquet hall in New Delhi on Sunday. There is no immediate report of casualty or injury in the incident.

The fire department said that it department received a call about the fire incident at 11.13 a.m. in the Maiden Crown Banquet Hall, Peeragarhi Chowk. The firefighting operation is going on.

The incident comes a day after 14 people, including six firefighters, were injured in two separate incidents in Delhi.