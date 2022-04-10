Indian Railways cancels 187 trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled 148 trains, change origin station of 23 and short terminated 22 on Sunday, April 10. The decision was taken due to operational and maintenance reasons. On Saturday, 153 trains were cancelled. Among those cancelled are trains that operate between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Assam.

Also Read: Low-intensity earthquake hits Kutch

The national transporter urged all passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip. It have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website.

Here is the full list:

Here is how to check full list of cancelled trains:

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2 : Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check list of short terminated trains.