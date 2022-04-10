Know how to update Aadhaar-linked phone number

New Delhi: Aadhar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

But to availing several services it is necessary that the mobile number must be linked with the Aadhar Card. It is very easy to change or update the phone number linked to your Aadhar card. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI allows cardholders to update the phone number linked to Aadhaar. You can change your Aadhaar linked phone number whenever you switch to a new number.

Here’s how to update the phone number on your Aadhaar card:

Step 1: Firstly, you will need to take an appointment by either visiting the official UIDAI website or your nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

Step 2: On the day of your appointment, you will have to meet the official executive at the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

Step 3: You will have to submit Aadhaar Enrollment Form to the executive.

Step 4: The executive will verify your details via biometric information.

Step 5: The executive will change the phone number details.

Step 6: You will have to pay a fee towards the Aadhaar update service.

Step 7: You will receive an acknowledgement slip from the official. The slip will have an update request number (URN). You can use the URN to track the status of your Aadhaar Card request.

Once your phone number is updated, you will be able to download the Aadhaar card from the official UIDAI website. You can also order a PVC print of the Aadhaar card by paying a small fee.