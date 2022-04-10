One terrorist killed, one trapped in an encounter at Srinagar

Srinagar: One unidentified terrorist was killed and another one is trapped in an ongoing encounter at Srinagar, informed the Kashmir police. The encounter between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar is still under way.

‘One of the terrorists involved in the recent terror attack on CRPF Personnel was killed in the Srinagar encounter and another is trapped. Encounter is going on: IGP Kashmir’, Kashmir police tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander was killed in an encounter with security personnel in the Sirhama area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir and incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.