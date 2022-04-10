Ramadan 2022: Gulf country revises working hours of some departments

Doha: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in Qatar has revised the official working hours of the General Administration of Passports, Service Centers, and the Department of Nationality and Travel Documents during the holy month of Ramadan. The official time during the holy month will be from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Earlier the Ministry of Labor in the country has announced working hours of private sector employees during the holy month of Ramadan. As per the new order, the maximum working hours during Ramadan in the private sector is 36 hours per week.