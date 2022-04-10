These are some mistakes that women do in bed

There are several things that men absolutely hate about women. It is a fact that no men wants to have sex with a woman who turns the mood down with what she says and does in bed. Also, women must understand that fact that not all things they do in bed are exciting and fun.

Here are some of the common mistakes that women make in bed.

Also Read; Know the best time to have sex

Faking orgasm: most men hate this attitude of women. Sometimes, men do not realize that women are faking orgasm. This will reduce the confidence of men in bed. It is not pleasant for men to know that their techniques earn them fake appraisals in bed.

Rejections: Men hate women declining or saying no to sex. After an exhausting day, men would love to have sex. But coming home to rejections every day can be disappointing. Women also face the brunt of exhaustion all day, but rejecting men every single time for sex, due to the loss of energy is not sexy at all.

Sex only in bedroom: It becomes boring for both men and women. So it is better to go out of the bedroom to have sex.

For good sex, you need to go slow and in rhythm with your partner. Doing things at your pace and having no regard for your partner’s pace is selfish and ignorant. Be in sync with your partner’s pace and you will find sex is more enjoyable when you two are aware of how pleasurable it can be.