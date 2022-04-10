World Doubles Squash Championships: India win two gold medals

Glasgow: In squash, India won two gold medals in the World Doubles Squash Championships held at Glasgow. India’s Dipika Pallikal teaming up with Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa, has won mixed doubles and women’s doubles titles.

Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal, seeded second, defeated the fourth-seeded English pair of Adrian Waller and Alison Waters ‘11-6, 11-8’ in the mixed doubles final. They are India’s first-ever World Doubles squash champions.

In the women’s doubles finals, Indian pair of Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa defeated England’s Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters by ‘11-9, 4-11, 11-8’.

Dipika and Joshna made history in 2014 when they won the women’s doubles gold at the Commonwealth Games. Dipika and Joshna had won a bronze in World Doubles back in 2017.