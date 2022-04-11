9-year-old writes letter to mother killed in Ukraine, says ‘I’ll never forget you’

A nine-year-old Ukrainian girl penned an emotional letter to her mother, who perished in the war, in which she promised to do her best to be a nice girl so that they may meet again in paradise.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, posted a photo of the handwritten letter on Twitter and wrote, ‘Here’s the letter from 9-old girl to her mom who died in Borodyanka’.

According to a story in The New York Post, the little girl’s mother was killed in a Russian strike on their car.

In the letter written in her journal, the girl said, ‘Mama. This letter is a present for you on March 8. Thank you for the best nine years of my life’. I am very grateful to you for my childhood. You are the best mum in the world. I will never forget you. I want you to be happy in the sky. I wish you go to heaven. We will meet in heaven. I will try my best to be a good girl to go to heaven also’.

Also Read: Qutub Minar was built after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples: VHP spokesman

On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine and has been firing attacks across the nation ever since. The war has claimed the lives of hundreds of people, including children, as well as a large number of military. Since the conflict began, more than 4 million people have fled Ukraine. In locations like Bucha, Ukraine has accused Russia of committing war crimes and torturing people. The situation in Borodyanka, according to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, is considerably worse than in Bucha.

On Saturday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid a surprise visit to Kyiv and met with President Zelenskyy.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is aiming to be accepted as a candidate for membership in the European Union by June.