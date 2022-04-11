Amit Shah inaugurates Indo-Pak border viewing project in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a viewing point along the India-Pakistan International Border in Nadabet, Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on Sunday. Shah also discussed how tourism can improve border security by connecting citizens with BSF personnel and instilling a sense of respect for them.

On the occasion, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and Tourism Minister Purnesh Modi joined Amit Shah. The Seema Darshan Project aims to increase the number of tourists who visit the region. It is being built at the Wagah-Attari border, but there will be no military exercises between Indian and Pakistani forces.

While speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Shah said, ‘The border tourism will help boost border security, increase people’s respect towards the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and help connect people with the security forces. I am sure this project will achieve all these three goals’.

He further added, ‘Only when you visit Nadabet and go to the border, you will know under what difficult conditions our security force works. It will instil a feeling of patriotism among children’.

Nadabet will be the first such border viewing point in Gujarat. To attract people from all around the world, a visitors gallery, picture gallery, armament, tanks, stores and restaurants, including souvenir shops, are being built. There will be an exhibition centre where people will be presented with the tales of the brave men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. A museum and a laser show will open shortly as well.