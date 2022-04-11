Australian PM cooks PM Modi’s favorite meal to celebrate ‘new trade relations’!

In honor of the new trade agreement with India, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morisson turned to social media on Saturday to share photos of himself cooking khichdi, a rice and lentil meal that Morisson describes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘favourite food’.

‘To commemorate our new trade deal with India, the curries I decided to make for curry night tonight are all from my close friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujrat region, including his beloved Khichdi,’ Morrison said on Facebook and Instagram, uploading two photos.

On April 2, India and Australia signed an Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA) that would allow duty-free access to 96% of India’s exports to Australia, including shipments from vital industries such as engineering goods, gems and jewellery, textiles, clothing, and leather. ‘The leaders welcomed the agreement as a ‘watershed moment’ and ‘one of the world’s largest economic gateways to open. Jen, the girls, and my mother all approve,’ he continued.

According to official estimates, the treaty would increase bilateral trade in products and services to $45-50 billion over five years, up from roughly $27 billion, and create over one million employees in India. The agreement will also provide zero-free access to the Indian market for around 85 per cent of Australia’s exports, including coal, sheep meat, and wool, as well as lower duty access for Australian wines, almonds, lentils, and some fruits.

Morrison’s cooking abilities have previously caught social media by storm. Morrison shared a photo of himself holding a plate full of ‘ScoMosas,’ a deep-fried snack he claims to have cooked from scratch, in May 2020. Morrison recalled Modi, adding it’s a shame their meeting this week was over a video link. The message reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who responded by stating Scott’s renowned Indian treats looked ‘wonderful’.