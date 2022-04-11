Breaking News: Ram Navami rallies cause communal clashes in 4 states, 1 death reported

On the occasion of the Hindu festival of Ram Navami on Sunday, communal skirmishes broke out in regions of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. One person was murdered in Gujarat after two groups clashed during a Ram Navami procession in Khambhat. Meanwhile, amid reports of burning and stone-pelting during a Ram Navami procession in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, Section 144 was implemented. Similar incidents took place in Jharkhand and West Bengal.

GUJARAT

During a Ram Navami parade in Khambhat, one person was dead and another was injured in a conflict. A few stores were also set on fire. The cops deployed tear gas to subdue the incident. ‘The corpse of an unidentified guy, who looks to be around 65 years old, was retrieved from the area in the area in Khambhat. Two groups pelted each other with stones after a conflict broke out between them late this afternoon during a Ram Navami parade,’ Superintendent of Police Ajeet Rajyan said. An investigation is now underway.

Members of two communities fought in Himmatnagar, causing damage to automobiles and businesses. ‘Two groups battled and pelted each other with stones during a Ram Navami parade. Some people were injured by stones during the melee. However, the situation was brought under control after some time’, Sabarkantha Superintendent of Police Vishal Vaghela stated. Additional security troops were stationed in the vicinity.

MADHYA PRADESH

Stones were thrown at a Ram Navami procession in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. This caused police to use tear gas shells to contain the situation, according to Khargone Additional Collector Sumer Singh Mujalde. According to a senior official, stone-pelting spurred arson and the torching of certain vehicles and residences. Three police officers were among those hurt in the altercation. Following the event, the whole city of Khargone was placed under curfew on the intervening nights of Sunday and Monday. Citizens were urged not to leave their homes unless there was a medical emergency.

WEST BENGAL

On Sunday, a Ram Navami procession in West Bengal’s Howrah was allegedly assaulted. A police inquiry has been launched into the event, and a huge deployment of security troops has been deployed. The BJP, the opposition party, has claimed that the police assaulted the Ram Navami procession. The police have encouraged Howrah people to use caution while publishing information about the event on social media.

JHARKHAND

It has been said that several young people in Jharkhand’s Bokaro were on their way to attend a Ram Navami parade on a bike. However, they got into a quarrel with a gang and were stoned by them. According to the authorities, the situation has been resolved and tranquility has been restored.

Four individuals were hurt and 10 motorbikes, as well as a pick-up vehicle, were destroyed in Lohardaga when a confrontation occurred during a Ram Navami parade. According to information gathered, members of one neighbourhood allegedly pelted those participating in the parade with stones. Those who were attacked retaliated. A large number of police officers have been stationed at the site. The scene was heated, and there was a call for the arrest of individuals involved in the brawl.