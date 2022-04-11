Bunty & Bubbly-style robbery? In the guise of government officials, gang robs a ’60-foot iron bridge’

In India, police are trying furiously to apprehend members of a gang suspected of stealing a bridge. Yes, you read that correctly. According to a Reuters story quoting officials on Sunday, the gang demolished a 60-foot-long iron bridge and sold its sections as scrap metal. The event, which occurred in the Bihar state hamlet of Amiyawar, has raised some eyebrows. The burglars utilized gas cutters and earthmoving machines to tear down an abandoned bridge while posing as irrigation department workers.

A local added that people had previously requested that the irrigation department demolish the bridge by submitting an application. This bridge was erected across a water canal around three decades ago. It wasn’t in use at the time. According to Reuters, the people of Amiyawar thought that government officials had chosen to demolish it. When the townspeople inquired about the thieves’ identities. They said that they were employed by the irrigation department.

‘People arrived with heavy gear and gas cutters and worked for two days throughout the day to remove the bridge,’ Gandhi Chaudhary, a villager, told Reuters. ‘Some members of the gang have been identified, while others have yet to be located. They vandalized public property and stole a bridge’, Subash Kumar, a police officer who is investigating the issue, said to Reuters. After the bridge was demolished, the scrap metal was put into a lorry. The site was eventually demolished.