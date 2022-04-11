Checking your PAN card for misuse: Ways to prevent fraud!

The PAN card, or Permanent Account Number, is the most important document for all financial activities. It has a ten-digit alphanumeric PAN number. No financial transaction may take place until it is used. Almost all of your personal information is associated with your PAN card. If they obtain these papers, they can gain access to your address, phone number, bank account number, and information about your employers, which can lead to a series of scams.

If someone obtains access to your PAN card, you may become a victim of identity theft or bank load fraud. These scams and frauds are incredibly hazardous, but there are a few strategies to avoid them in the future. Cardholders should never reveal their PAN card information to someone they do not know.

Know how to detect whether a PAN card has been tainted with: