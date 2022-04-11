Forex Market: Indian rupee rise against UAE dirham, US dollar

Mumbai: The domestic currency surged against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. The decline in crude oil prices supported the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 75.94 against the American dollar. During trading it then gained further ground to quote 75.79, registering a rise of 14 paise from the last close. It is trading at 20.65 against the UAE dirham. On Friday, the rupee appreciated 10 paise to settle at 75.93 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13% higher at 99.92.