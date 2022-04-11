Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ release postponed just 3 days before scheduled release date

Mumbai: The release date of Shahid Kapoor’s new movie ‘Jersey’ has been postponed, just three days before the slated date of release. The movie which was scheduled to release on April 14 will now hit the theatres on April 22.

‘As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into ‘Jersey’ and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April’, film producer Aman Gill shared the update.

‘Jersey’, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The movie is a remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name will see Shahid play the role of Arjun, a failed cricketer who decides to fulfil his dream of representing Team India for his son.

Earlier, ‘Jersey’ got delayed in December last year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The makers have reportedly postponed the release to avoid the box office clash with Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, which will be out in theatres on April 14.