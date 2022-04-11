Virus Alert! Remove these apps from your smartphone to prevent data theft banned by Google

Google enables an app to be offered on the Google Play Store only after it has passed a series of security tests. Despite the stringent procedures, many harmful apps manage to get past these security checks and end up on the Google App Store. Recently, roughly ten such apps have been uncovered, which may be extremely harmful to users if they download and operate them on their smartphones. As a result, Google has removed these apps from the Google Play Store.

Why were the applications removed?

Google has banned ten popular applications on suspicion of stealing user data. According to a Wall Street Journal story, the prohibited applications have been downloaded more than 60 million times. According to the investigation, hackers may use these applications to determine the exact position of users. These programs may also be used to steal e-mails, phone numbers, and passwords. As a result, hackers have an easier time committing banking fraud.

Furthermore, data theft is carried out with the use of these applications using the ‘cut and paste’ approach, which means that if you copy-paste any OTP or other details, hackers can steal the details from these apps. Furthermore, these applications, according to the research, have access to the files downloaded on WhatsApp. If you have these applications on your smartphone, you should delete them right away for the multiple security concerns outlined above. The following is a list of the ten applications that have been removed from the Google Play Store.

1. Speed Radar Camera

2. AI-Moazin Lite (Prayer times)

3. Wi-Fi Mouse (Remote Control PC)

4. QR & Barcode Scanner (Developed by AppSource Hub)

5. Qibla Compass – Ramadan 2022

6. Simple Weather & Clock Widget (Developed by Difer)

7. Handcent Next SMS- Text With MMS

8. Smart kit 360

9. Full Quran MP3-50 Languages & Translation Audio

10. Audiosdroid Audio Studio DAW