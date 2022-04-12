24 dead in landslides due to heavy rain

Manila: At least 24 people have been killed in landslides and flooding across central and southern Philippines. According to the state disaster agency, around 13,000 people were evacuated to emergency shelters. Heavy rain due to a tropical storm has caused widespread damages in the country.

About 20 storms and typhoons each year lash the Philippines, which also lies in the so-called Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, a region often hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, making the Southeast Asian archipelago one of the most disaster-prone in the world.