Cops will seize the property of those harbouring terrorists in J&K ; Report

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have decided to seize the properties of anyone who is implicated in providing terrorists with refuge. Under the Unlawful Operations (Prevention) Act, the authorities would seize immovable properties held for terrorist activities (UAPA).

The attachments are being done for houses where it has been shown without a shadow of a doubt that the house owner or member intentionally provided shelter/ harboured terrorists. This was most cases for days on end, and that it was not done under any pressure. ‘We would seize all the people’s properties, wherever there is an encounter, or is being used as a hideaway, or is harbouring terrorists,’ said Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir Police.

Property attachments will be used in addition to legal action under sections 2(g) and 25 of the ULP Act. The police have stated that the determination to apply certain provisions of the legislation is due to the fact that numerous supporters of terrorism are knowingly giving safe havens to terrorists who carry out assaults on civilians and security forces in Srinagar City.

Following a recent confrontation in Srinagar’s Bishember Nagar, JK Police stated that they would seize the property of the owner of the home where the terrorists were hiding. ‘Yes, we will take the property in today’s encounter,’ stated IG Kashmir Police Vijay Kumar. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have also stated that if terrorists make a ‘forceful entry’ into any house or other structure, the house owner or any other member claiming duress should promptly notify the authorities, as many provisions for concealing the identity of such informant are available under law.

However, lawmakers in the valley have criticised the JK Police’s action. Mehbooba Mufti, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has condemned the move as ‘absolutely wrong. It’s entirely incorrect. This is equivalent to penalising the entire community. If you have to fight the militants, fight them, but why punish the locals?’ asked Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir Police Department has stated that there would be zero tolerance for terrorism.