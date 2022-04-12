DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsNEWS

Fire breaks out at college in Delhi

Apr 12, 2022, 12:46 pm IST

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at Delhi University’s Ram Lal Anand College auditorium on Tuesday morning. There is no immediate report of casualty or injuries.

‘A fire call has been received at 8.55 about fire in RLA college Auditorium. Five fire engines have been rushed to the site. No injuries have been reported’, said fire department official.

Firefighting operations are underway. The cause of the accident is yet not ascertained. Further details awaited.

