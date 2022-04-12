India launch date of Xiaomi 12 Pro announced

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Xiaomi announced the India launch date of its new 5G smartphone named Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G. The phone will be launched in the Indian markets on April 27. IT was unveiled in China in last December. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is expected to be priced at Rs 65,000. Official details are yet to be revealed.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and runs on MIUI 13. It has a 6.73-inch WQHD+ (1,440×3,200 pixels) Samsung E5 AMOLED display that carries 1,500 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. It comes with the triple rear camera. The phone has a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chats, the

Connectivity options that include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.