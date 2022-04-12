Indian Railways cancels 156 trains: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has cancelled 156 trains, changed origin station of 25 and short terminated 21 on Monday, April 11. The trains were cancelled due to operational and maintenance reasons. Among those cancelled are trains that operate between Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Assam and Bihar.

The national transporter urged all passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES. It has published a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website.

Some of the trains that have been cancelled include Virangana Lakshmibai – Kanpur Central, Bokaro Stl City – Asansol Jn, Secunderabad Jn – Manoharabad, Sambalpur – Puri, Cuttack – Bhadrakh, Raipur Jn -Dongargarh, Itwari – Ramtek, Nagpur – Ramtek, Ratnagiri – Madgaon, Jabalpur – Ambikapur, Lucknow Jn – Agra Fort, Howrah Jn – Malda Town, Belgaum – Mysore Jn and Bhopal Jn – Bilaspur Jn among others.

List of trains cancelled:

Here is how to check full list of cancelled trains:

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2 : Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check list of short terminated trains.