India’s crude oil basket prices decline

Mumbai: As per a report published by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of Union Petroleum Ministry, the crude oil basket price of India declined in April. As per the data, the basket price was $ 97.82 per barrel on April 11, 2022, at an exchange rate of 75.96 per dollar. This is low by 5% when compared with price in April 1 and a more than 13% fall compared to March’s average.

The Indian crude basket prices had softened to $ 97.82 per barrel at an exchange rate of 75.96 against the dollar as of April 11, compared to $ 98.68 per barrel yesterday, at an exchange rate of 75.78 per dollar. The average cost in April last year was about $ 63 per dollar.

According to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell’s report, the Indian crude oil basket prices averaged $ 84.67 per barrel in January, $ 94.07 in February and $ 112.87 in March.