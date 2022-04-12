Kim Jong Un marks ’10 years’ as leader of North Korea; Read on…

North Korea celebrated the tenth anniversary of Kim Jong Un’s election as head of the governing Workers’ Party of Korea on Monday (WPK). Choe Ryong Hae, a member of the WPK Central Committee’s Presidium of the Political Bureau, praised North Korea’s leader, saying, ‘he is a talented thinker and theorist, excellent statesman, and peerlessly superb commander.’

Chloe described Kim as a ‘peerless patriot and a wonderful protector of peace,’ saying he transformed North Korea into a ‘full-fledged military state armed with all-powerful physical weapons of self-defense’. Kim Jong Un’s father, Kim Jong Il, died in December 2011, and he ascended to the position of supreme commander of the military. His party has dominated the one-party state since its inception.

On Twitter, Colin Zwirko, an analytical reporter with NK News, which monitors North Korea, wrote, ‘Ten years is a perfect time for Kim to attempt to push his cult of personality even higher’. On Friday, North Korea will also commemorate the 110th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il Sung, North Korea’s founder and Kim Jong Un’s grandfather.