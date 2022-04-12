Likely date of Eid Al Fitr announced

Dubai: Emirates Astronomical Society (EAS) has announced the likely date of Eid Al Fitr. Ibrahim Al Jarwan, EAS’ Board Chairman, said that Eid Al Fitr may fall on May 2.

As per EAS, the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar is predicted to fall on Monday, May 2, 2022.The UAE moon-sighting committee will convene to confirm the official starting date for Eid.

Ramadan is the 9th month of the Hijri year, which is based on the lunar calendar. Ramadan is the holiest in the 12-month Islamic Hijri calendar. Hijri calendar began in 622 Gregorian calendar year when Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) migrated from Makkah to Madinah. Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after. It is celebrated with an act of charity called Zakat Al Fitr, a special prayer in the morning, a feast and sweets.