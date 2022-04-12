Pars Air announces new flight service

Muscat: Iran based air carrier, Pars Air has announced new commercial passenger flight service connecting Shiraz to Muscat. The new service will begin from May 4,2022. The air carrier will operate two flights a week.

Earlier, Oman based air carrier SalamAir also launched direct flight from Suhar in Oman to Shiraz in Iran. SalamAir is the first operator from Oman to connect the two cities. The new route which will operate every Monday flight will depart from Suhar at 2.25 pm and arrive in Shiraz at 4 pm.

Currently, Oman Air, Salam Air, Kish Air, Qeshm Air and Aseman Airlines are operating flights from Muscat to Tehran, Mashhad, Shiraz, Kish and Chabahar.