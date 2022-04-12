Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for second day in a row. The losses in the metal and information technology (IT) stocks has weighed upon the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex shed 388 points or 0.66% to close at 58,576. NSE Nifty moved 145 points or 0.82% lower to settle at 17,530. Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 1.92% and small-cap shed 1.58%. 12 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,174 shares advanced and 2,247 declined.

Also Read; Commodity Market: Gold price surge sharply

The top gainers in the market were Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, PowerGrid, Maruti, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, M&M and HDFC. The top losers in the market were Coal India, Grasim Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, L&T Bajaj Finserv and Tata Steel.