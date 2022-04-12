Uber becomes pricier in these Indian cities

New Delhi: US based service provider, Uber has hiked their service charges in Delhi-NCR region. Uber India announced that it will increase the service charge by 12%. The decision was taken considering the rising fuel prices in the country. Earlier, the company had increased the trip fares in Mumbai by 15%. The hike will be calculated on the base fare of a trip, notwithstanding the time of travel.

‘To help cushion drivers from the impact, Uber has raised trip fares in Delhi-NCR by 12%. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed’, said Nitish Bhushan, head of central operations, Uber India and South Asia.

Also Read: Fuel consumption in March touches 3-year high in India

The fuel prices in Delhi are at an all-time high. Petrol cost Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel stands at Rs 96.67 per litre. Since March, the CNG price in the national capital has increased by Rs 12.48 per kg and stands at Rs 69.11.