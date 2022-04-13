Commodity Market: Gold price surge for second day in a row

Mumbai: price of yellow metal appreciated in the Kerala market for the second day in a row. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 39,480, higher by Rs 280 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4935, higher by Rs 35.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures were trading Rs 18 down at 52,860 per 10 gram. Gold futures settled at Rs 52,878 yesterday. Silver May futures were trading Rs 147 up at Rs 68,937 per kg.

In the international market, price of gold remained unchanged. Price of spot gold remained firm at $ 1,964.70 per ounce. It touched a one-month high of $ 1,978.21 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.4% at $ 1,968.80.

Tomorrow is a holiday shortened session in India owing to Mahavir Jayanti / Ambedkar Jayanti and the day after tomorrow is Good Friday hence the world over financial markets will be closed.