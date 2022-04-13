Forex Market: Indian rupee weakens against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged lower against the US dollar in the forex market. The strengthening of the US currency and weak Indian macroeconomic data weighed upon the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 76.15 against the dollar. During trading it touched 76.21, low by 6 paise against its previous close. On Tuesday, the rupee fell 24 paise to close at 76.15 against the American currency. The Indian rupee is trading at 20.76 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02% to 100.31.