Stock Market: Equity indices end lower for third day in a row

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower for third day in a row. As per market experts, the domestic benchmark indices erased their initial gains in the trading session as investors drew a grim picture of the inflation scenario.

BSE Sensex shed 237 points or 0.41%to close at 58,339. NSE Nifty moved 55 points or 0.31% lower to settle at 17,476. Nifty Midcap 100 index inched 0.03% down and small-cap rose 0.19%. 9 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower.

Markets will remain closed on Thursday and Friday on account of Mahavir Jayanti/Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday, respectively. It will reopen on April 18 after a four-day break.