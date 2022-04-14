Country lifts Covid-19 restrictions including wearing face masks

Athens: Greece lifted several Covid-19 safety protocols imposed in the country. The restrictions will lifted temporarily throughout the summer tourism period. It will be re-imposed in September.

From May 1 to August 31, public will no longer need to present Covid-19 vaccination or illness certificates to enter indoor or open spaces such as restaurants. Greece will also lift the requirement of presenting an EU digital Covid certificate to enter the country. Wearing face masks indoors will no longer be mandatory from June 1.

The decision was taken as daily number of cases declined in the European country. 15,000 Covid-19 infections and 64 deaths were reported on Tuesday. Out of a population of 11 million, around 72% are fully vaccinated.

Greece is one of the most popular summer tourism destinations in Europe. It attracted more than 33 million visitors in 2019. Tourism industry accounts for about a fifth of the economy and employs one in five people.