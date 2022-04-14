Indranil Rajguru, former Gujarat Congress MLA, joins AAP

On Thursday, senior officials from Saurashtra joined the Aam Aadmi Party, dealing a major blow to the Gujarat Congress. The Congress party is already in trouble, with Hardik Patel, the Congress working president and a Patidar leader, openly rejecting the party’s functioning just a few days ago.

On Thursday, senior Congress leaders from Saurashtra, including ex-MLAs Indranil Rajyaguru and Vasram Sagathiya, as well as Congress corporator Komalben Bharai, joined the Aam Aadmi Party. Rajguru, a former Congress MLA, wields power in Saurashtra, whereas Sagathiya is a powerful backward class leader. Bharai is the Rabari samaj’s leader.

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP’s national convener, welcomed the new leaders and pledged to work together to satisfy all of Gujarat’s expectations. ‘I welcome Indranil Rajguru ji and Vasrambhai Sagathia ji to the Aam Aadmi Party. Together, we all have to fulfil every expectation of the people of Gujarat,’ Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.