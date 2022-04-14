iQoo launches new 5G smartphone: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone company, iQoo launched its latest 5G smartphone named iQoo Neo 6 in China. The new phone is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,500) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant, CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,900) for the 8GB + 256GB model and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,400) for the top-end 12GB + 256GB. It comes in Blue and Orange colours and will go on sale in China starting April 20.

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 6 runs on Android 12 and is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM . The phone comes with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It has a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, in-display fingerprint sensor and a proximity sensor. It packs a dual-cell 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W Flash Charge fast charging.