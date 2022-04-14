Mako: Once ‘a princess’, now an unpaid volunteer at a NYC museum!

The proverb ‘Love knows no limits’ applies to the story of Japan’s former Princess Mako. According to media accounts, she is currently working as an unpaid volunteer at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The 30-year-old former princess had renounced her titles and moved to the United States to marry her ‘commoner’ fiance Kei Komuro.

Mako Komuro had also agreed to forego a $1.3 million payment in order to proceed with the marriage. She is currently employed with the museum’s Asian art collection. According to Japan Times, the former princess is working hard to organize an exhibition of paintings inspired by the life of a 13th-century monk who brought Buddhism to Japan.

Mako earned a degree in art history from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. People reported that in 2016, she earned a master’s degree in an art museum and gallery studies from the University of Leicester in England. ‘She’s qualified and will most likely be in charge of the collection’s items. In general, it’s work that necessitates extensive preparation and frequently necessitates extensive time spent in the library’, about her profession, an ex-Met curator stated. Mako and Kei live together in Hell’s Kitchen in a beautiful one-bedroom apartment.